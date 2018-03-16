Santos wonderkid Rodrygo misses school to become youngest ever Copa Libertadores scorer

Dubbed the new Neymar by Brazilian media, Rodrygo scored Santos's second goal in their 3-1 win over Uruguayan side Nacional on Thursday night.

In doing so, the 17-year-old overtook former Werder Bremen star Diego as the competition's youngest ever goal-getter. Diego, now 33 and at Flamengo, scored his first Copa Libertadores goal back in 2003 when he was nine months older.

Rodrygo's goal was a fine one, too, as you can see below...

In order to prepare for the crunch match, Rodrygo had to miss lessons.

The third-year high school student hopes he doesn't get any trouble off his teachers, and has apologised to them for being absent.

"I'm happy to be the youngest to score," he told a news conference post-match.

"I've been fulfilling a dream every day. I don't think they're going to be mad that I missed class today, right?"

See also...

Watch: A 13-year-old Michael Carrick discusses career goals on Live & Kicking (1995)

Portsmouth ended Conor Wilkinson's 2016 loan spell because he refused to sing at his initiation

In Other News...