Sevilla vs Roma live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Europa League final

Sevilla vs Roma live stream and match preview, Wednesday May 31, 8pm BST

Looking for a Sevilla vs Roma live stream? We've got you covered. Sevilla vs Roma is being aired for free on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa League with your subscription from anywhere.

This year’s Europa League final will see someone lose an incredible record.

Sevilla have won this competition six times since 2006 – more times than anyone else, ever – and have never lost a final.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has five European titles to his name in the last 20 years, and has never lost a European final. The most recent came with last year’s Europa Conference League victory – a first European cup win for Roma – but he waldo has two wins in this competition, with Porto in 2003 and Manchester United in 2017.

For both teams, this game is a last chance to qualify for next season’s Champions League. A disappointing domestic season leaves Sevilla 11th in La LIga, and needing a deeply unlikely set of circumstances to leapfrog their way into a Europa Conference League Spot on the final day.

Roma are without a win in their last seven games in Serie A, and could lose their Europa League spot with three points this weekend.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Sevilla boss Luis Mendilibar will have to make do without left-back Marcos Acuna, who is suspended after a red card in the semi-final, but otherwise has a full squad to pick from.

For Roma, Marash Kumbulla and Rick Karsdorp are out, but Chris Smalling and Paulo Dybala are available. Erik Lamela, Gini Wijnaldum and Tammy Abraham should all feature.

Form

Sevilla: LDDWW

Roma: LDDDW

Referee

Anthony Taylor of England will be the referee for Sevills vs Roma.

Stadium

Sevilla vs Roma will be played at the 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Kick-off and channel

Sevilla vs Roma kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday May 31 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Europa League TV rights

• UK: BT Sport

• USA: Paramount Plus

• Canada: DAZN

• Australia: Stan Sport

• New Zealand: Spark Sport