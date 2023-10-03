Slovenia Euro 2024 squad: Matjaz Kek's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Slovenia Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Matjaz Kek looks to lead the country to just their second European Championship finals.

Slovenia's sole appearance at the Euros so far came back in 2000 – although they have qualified for two World Cups since then: 2002 and 2010.

There aren't many household names in the current Slovenian set-up, but Kek has got his well-drilled side well on course to secure a spot in Germany next summer.

Slovenia's squad

Slovenia Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

GK: Vid Belec (APOEL)

GK: Matevz Vidovsek (Olimpija Ljubljana)

DF: Zan Karnicnik (Celje)

DF: Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor)

DF: Miha Blazec (Lech Poznan)

DF: Jaka Bijol (Udinese)

DF: Erik Janza (Gornik Zabrze)

DF: Vanja Drkusic (Sochi)

DF: Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria)

DF: David Brekalo (Viking Stavanger)

MF: Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz)

MF: Benjamin Verbic (Panathinaikos)

MF: Sandi Lovric (Udinese)

MF: Timi Max Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana)

MF: Jasmin Kurtic (Universitatea Craiova)

MF: Adam Gnezda Cerin (Panathinaikos)

FW: Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos)

FW: Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

FW: Jan Mlakar (Pisa)

FW: Zan Vipotnik (Bordeaux)

FW: Luka Zahovic (Pogon Szczecin)

FW: Zan Celar (Lugano)

FW: Aljosa Matko (Celje)

Slovenia Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Slovenia manager: Matjaz Kek

Matjaz Kek, Slovenia manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matjaz Kek took over as Slovenia boss for the second time in 2008, having coached his country at the 2010 World Cup during his first spell in charge.

The former defender won one cap for Slovenia and has previously managed at club level in Croatia, Saudi Arabia and his homeland.

Slovenia's star player

Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak is one of the few Slovenia players who ply their trade in a top-five European league (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of the modern era, Jan Oblak is Slovenia's captain, figurehead and elite last line of defence.

By the time Euro 2024 rolls around, he'll be approaching a decade at Atletico Madrid – with whom he's won the La Liga title and Europa League, as well as finishing as a runner-up in the 2015/16 Champions League.

Oblak has, however, yet to feature at a major tournament for his country, having only made his senior international debut in 2012.

FAQs