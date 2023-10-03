Slovenia Euro 2024 squad: Matjaz Kek's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Slovenia Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the Balkan nation aim to reach their first major tournament in 14 years
The Slovenia Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Matjaz Kek looks to lead the country to just their second European Championship finals.
Slovenia's sole appearance at the Euros so far came back in 2000 – although they have qualified for two World Cups since then: 2002 and 2010.
There aren't many household names in the current Slovenian set-up, but Kek has got his well-drilled side well on course to secure a spot in Germany next summer.
Slovenia's squad
Slovenia Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
- GK: Vid Belec (APOEL)
- GK: Matevz Vidovsek (Olimpija Ljubljana)
- DF: Zan Karnicnik (Celje)
- DF: Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor)
- DF: Miha Blazec (Lech Poznan)
- DF: Jaka Bijol (Udinese)
- DF: Erik Janza (Gornik Zabrze)
- DF: Vanja Drkusic (Sochi)
- DF: Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria)
- DF: David Brekalo (Viking Stavanger)
- MF: Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz)
- MF: Benjamin Verbic (Panathinaikos)
- MF: Sandi Lovric (Udinese)
- MF: Timi Max Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana)
- MF: Jasmin Kurtic (Universitatea Craiova)
- MF: Adam Gnezda Cerin (Panathinaikos)
- FW: Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos)
- FW: Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)
- FW: Jan Mlakar (Pisa)
- FW: Zan Vipotnik (Bordeaux)
- FW: Luka Zahovic (Pogon Szczecin)
- FW: Zan Celar (Lugano)
- FW: Aljosa Matko (Celje)
Slovenia Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Slovenia manager: Matjaz Kek
Matjaz Kek took over as Slovenia boss for the second time in 2008, having coached his country at the 2010 World Cup during his first spell in charge.
The former defender won one cap for Slovenia and has previously managed at club level in Croatia, Saudi Arabia and his homeland.
Slovenia's star player
Jan Oblak
Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of the modern era, Jan Oblak is Slovenia's captain, figurehead and elite last line of defence.
By the time Euro 2024 rolls around, he'll be approaching a decade at Atletico Madrid – with whom he's won the La Liga title and Europa League, as well as finishing as a runner-up in the 2015/16 Champions League.
Oblak has, however, yet to feature at a major tournament for his country, having only made his senior international debut in 2012.
FAQs
How many players are Slovenia allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
