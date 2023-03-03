Southampton v Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Southampton v Leicester City live stream and match preview, Saturday March 4, 5.30pm GMT

Looking for a Southampton v Leicester City live stream ? We've got you covered. Southampton v Leicester City is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Rock-bottom Southampton are in danger of being cut adrift in the relegation zone ahead of the visit of a Leicester City side that is still far from safe.

Saints are rooted to the foot of the table, four points from safety, and they need to find form soon with 14 games remaining.

Ruben Selles’ side hit arguably the lowest point of their season so far in midweek when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

It was their fifth defeat in the last six games in all competitions and certainly the most embarrassing, but the one win in that period – against Chelsea – gives them some hope to cling on to.

Leicester are 14th, three points above the drop zone, and suffered a shock cup exit of their own in midweek as they went out at home to Blackburn Rovers.

That was the Foxes’ third defeat in a row in all competitions and they risk being dragged into the bottom three if things don’t turn around soon.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Juan Larios is back in training for Saints, but Valentino Livramento is out and Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu are carrying knocks.

Four players are missing for Leicester through injury: James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and Youri Tielemans.

Form

Southampton: LLWLL

Leicester City: LLLWW

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Southampton v Leicester City.

Stadium

Southampton v Leicester City will be played at St. Mary's in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton v Leicester City kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 March. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab)in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

