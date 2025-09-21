How to watch Sunderland vs Aston Villa: Live streams, TV details and preview

Watch all the action from Sunderland vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland vs Aston Villa key information • Date: Sunday 21 September • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Sunderland have made an impressive return to the Premier League and backed it up once again last weekend with a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Regis Le Bris' side are yet to lose on home soil this term, having posted wins against West Ham United and Brentford.

Unai Emery and his Villans face a very different story and are still just one of two teams, with Wolves too, yet to win a Premier League game this season.

Jadon Sancho made his debut for Villa in their EFL Cup exit against Brentford in midweek and will have to do much more in order to quickly change opinions.

Watch Sunderland vs Aston Villa in the UK

Sunderland vs Aston Villa kicks off at 2:00 pm (BST) and the game will be shown live in the UK and Ireland.

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League are your two destinations for coverage of the game, and the 2:00 pm is one of two games underway at the same time, alongside Bournemouth vs Newcastle United.

Watch Sunderland vs Aston Villa in the US

In the US, Peacock will show Sunderland vs Aston Villa.

Details on how you can sign up to the service in the United States are available down below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch Sunderland vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Sunderland vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Sunderland seem to be fitting in just fine upon their return to the Premier League, and much can be made of the start they have made.

The Black Cats have amassed 7 points from their opening 4 games and are currently 7th in the table, ahead of serial winners Manchester City.

Le Bris's men have adapted well to the demands placed on them, and the Stadium of Light is once again expected to provide a cauldron of noise as Aston Villa arrive in the north-east on Saturday.

Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien have been tipped to return for the hosts, and the pair would be huge boosts in terms of selection if they are fit and ready to go.

It's been a disastrous start for Aston Villa, and for a team in the Europa League this season, sitting second bottom in the Premier League table is far from ideal.

Villa did lose two of their most influential players from the second half of last season in loanees Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, but did bring in both Sancho and former Liverpool man Harvey Elliott.

Jacob Ramsey has been sold to help balance the PSR books, and Leon Bailey has also left on loan, which means a good chunk of Emery's attacking options have been either sold or let go.

Ollie Watkins has also had the fewest touches of any outfield player in the side so far this term, according to Sky Sports, which doesn't bode well for a side who are usually so heavily reliant on his form in front of goal.

Sunderland vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 0-1 Aston Villa

FourFourTwo thinks this one could be awfully tight, but with Villa's Premier League experience, we fancy Emery to finally get a first win of the season under his belt at the Stadium of Light this weekend.