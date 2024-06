Switzerland vs Italy live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Granit Xhaka had a season for the ages at Bayer Leverkusen. Can his Swiss team add to his trophy cabinet?

Switzerland vs Italy is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Switzerland vs Italy live stream Date: Saturday, June 29



Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT



FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

Switzerland finished second in Group A and came within seconds of claiming top spot ahead of Germany. Murat Yakin's side beat Hungary on matchday one, before draws with Scotland and the host nation.

Italy needed a last-gasp goal to rescue a point against Croatia in their last outing. That strike from Mattia Zaccagni sent the Azzurri through to the round of 16 as Group B runners-up, setting up this clash with Switzerland.

Switzerland vs Italy kick-off and TV channel

Switzerland vs Italy kick-off is at 5pm BST on Saturday, June 29 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 12pm ET / 9am PT. The match will be shown on FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

Referee

Szymon Marciniak of Poland will be the referee for Switzerland vs Italy. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Switzerland vs Italy will be played at Olympiastadion in Berlin. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – the knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.