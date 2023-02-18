Tottenham vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream and match preview, Sunday February 19, 4.30pm GMT

Looking for a Tottenham vs West Ham live stream? We've got you covered. Tottenham vs West Ham is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Tottenham welcome West Ham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hoping to right last week's wrongs, after falling 4-1 to Leicester City. A London derby will certainly help them rediscover their form, just two weeks after seeing off Manchester City in a tight 1-0 win.

Pressure is continuously increasing on West Ham manager David Moyes, with his side sat just two points and two places above the relegation zone. Coming from behind to take a draw against Chelsea at the London Stadium last week will certainly have helped matters, but the Scotsman's side need to start delivering on a more regular basis.

The reverse fixture finished 1-1 earlier in the campaign, and, with this game the final one of the weekend, expect fireworks, drama and undoubtedly a few goals.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Tottenham will firstly be without their manager in the dugout against West Ham, with Antonio Conte opting to take an extended leave of absence to fully recover from his gall bladder surgery. The midfield is light on numbers, too, with Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur both likely to miss much of the season.

Ryan Sessegnon and Hugo Lloris are also out, meaning Fraser Forster will retain his place in goal for this game.

Michail Antonio will again start up front for this London derby, with both Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca missing through knee problems. Maxwell Cornet will have to wait to make an imprint on this side, too, joining Kurt Zouma on the injury list.

Form

Tottenham are pushing for the Champions League places, but, having played a game extra than fourth-placed Newcastle and two points behind them in fifth, Spurs will have plenty of ground to make up in the remainder of the season. Inconsistency has really hindered them.

West Ham have had a dismal season, just months after reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League. 16th in the Premier League and just two points above the drop zone, they're looking more and more likely to be dragged into a scrap for survival.

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Tottenham vs West Ham.

Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the 62,850-thousand-seater Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday February 19 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Channel.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

