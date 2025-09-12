It's the ultimate Aston Villa quiz – are you ready to get 100 per cent?

PLAY MORE (Image credit: PA Images) CURATED PREMIER LEAGUE QUIZZES Play more Prem quizzes

We've assembled 40 questions about the Villans, as our ultimate quiz delves into European Cup wins, play-off winners and everything in between… so have you been paying attention over the years?

Sign in to FourFourTwo and we'll give you hints for this quiz – we'll even remove one of the options – and remember to leave your score in the comments. There's plenty more quizzes below, as well, of course. Go!

Handpicked Aston Villa quizzes we know you'll love

In the words of Davina McCall, fancy another one? Thanks to the power of Kwizly, we've got loads more lined up for you when it comes to Aston Villa.

First up, a quiz for the goal-scoring purists. Can you name Aston Villa's top 25 scorers in the Premier League era? It's harder than it sounds. Then, take a trip back to a classic FA Cup moment and try to name the Aston Villa starting XI from their 2010 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace.

Next, a couple of quizzes for the history buffs. Go all the way back to 1982 and try to name Aston Villa's starting XI from their 1-0 win over Bayern Munich. Then, for a proper trip down memory lane to a more recent classic, try to name Aston Villa's starting XI from their 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest in 2018.

And finally, for the ultimate test of your club knowledge, we've got a challenge that will separate the true fans from the casuals. See if you can name Aston Villa's record appearance holders. Want even more? Join our newsletter and get loads more quizzes sent straight to you, every weekday!