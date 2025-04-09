Line-up quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's starting XI from 1982 European Cup final victory?
Aston Villa won the European Cup at De Kuip but which eleven players started the game for Tony Barton's team?
Aston Villa have enjoyed their first experience of the Champions League under Unai Emery this season but it's not their first crack at Europe's top club competition.
After Ron Saunders' Villa won the First Division in 1981, they went all the way in the European Cup and brought the trophy home to a rapturous welcome in Birmingham in May 1982.
By the time of the final in Rotterdam, Saunders had moved on and been replaced by Tony Barton. A single goal saw Villa past the might of Paul Breitner, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Bayern Munich.
We want you to name Tony Barton's starting XI from that incredible night at De Kuip.
There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes. That's a clue...
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint. Go!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?
Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?
Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?
Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?
Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.