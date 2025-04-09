Line-up quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's starting XI from 1982 European Cup final victory?

It was Villa's finest night – but who played?

Aston Villa have enjoyed their first experience of the Champions League under Unai Emery this season but it's not their first crack at Europe's top club competition.

After Ron Saunders' Villa won the First Division in 1981, they went all the way in the European Cup and brought the trophy home to a rapturous welcome in Birmingham in May 1982.

By the time of the final in Rotterdam, Saunders had moved on and been replaced by Tony Barton. A single goal saw Villa past the might of Paul Breitner, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Bayern Munich.

We want you to name Tony Barton's starting XI from that incredible night at De Kuip.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes. That's a clue...

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint. Go!

