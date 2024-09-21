Line-up quiz! Can you name the West Ham United line-up that beat Chelsea 3-1 in 2012?

Your latest FourFourTwo line-up quiz has landed and ahead of today's clash between West Ham and Chelsea, we're asking you to name the Hammers line-up that dispatched their London rivals 3-1 back in December 2012.

Plenty has changed, all right. On both sides.

The Hammers, then under the stewardship of Sam Allardyce, had won promotion back from the Championship that summer and didn't get phased by going 1-0 down against the west Londoners, as they came storming back to seal a memorable win against the Blues.

TRY NEXT QUIZ Can you name the Arsenal line-up from their 2003 win over Inter Milan?

The defeat saw the pressure crank up on Chelsea manager Rafa Benitez, who were off to their worst start under the Roman Abramovich era, but the Spaniard did manage to make it to the end of the season.

Can history repeat? Will Julen Lopetegui deliver another Hammer blow or will Enzo Maresca lay down a marker?

Our task for you is to focus on the West Ham XI that started at Upton Park that afternoon. Can you name them all?

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name these 20 European Championship record holders?

Quiz! Can you name the most valuable English players, according to Transfermarkt?

Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 with 100 caps or more?

Quiz! Can you name every nation to have reached an international semi-final?

Quiz! Can you name every European Championship penalty shootout taker since 2000?