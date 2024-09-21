Line-up quiz! Can you name the West Ham United line-up that beat Chelsea 3-1 in 2012?

By
published

West Ham got one over their London rivals back in 2012, but who was in the Hammers' starting line-up?

Sam Allardyce was West Ham manager back in 2012
Sam Allardyce was West Ham manager back in 2012 (Image credit: PA)

Your latest FourFourTwo line-up quiz has landed and ahead of today's clash between West Ham and Chelsea, we're asking you to name the Hammers line-up that dispatched their London rivals 3-1 back in December 2012.

Plenty has changed, all right. On both sides.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.