It's the ultimate Fulham quiz: how well do you know the Whites?

We're bringing you 40 questions on everything, from the nationalities of Craven Cottage's finest, to the legendary run to the Europa League final, with the only quiz you'll ever need on Fulham.

Want to make this quiz a little easier? Sign in to FourFourTwo, and we'll remove one of the options.

First up, let's test your memory of that incredible Europa League run. Can you name every Fulham player who scored a goal on that historic journey? Then, fast-forward to more recent history and see if you can recall every player who featured in the club's last promotion campaign.

Next, it's time for some line-up legends. We’re heading back to a classic 2-1 victory over Arsenal in 2006: do you remember the Fulham starting XI from that day? And for the real quiz masters, can you name the Fulham line-up that famously beat Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League back in 2009?

