It's the ultimate Everton quiz, looking at everything Toffees.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: PA Images) CURATED PREMIER LEAGUE QUIZZES Play more Prem quizzes

They're ever-presents of the Premier League and one of the biggest clubs in British football, so it's only right that we assemble 40 questions on the history of the blue side of Merseyside, with this quiz on everything Everton.

Want a hint that removes one of the options? Sign in to FourFourTwo. You can also leave your score in the comments and find plenty more quizzes to try below. Ready to take on the quiz?

Handpicked Everton quizzes we know you'll love

Want to prove you're the ultimate Toffees fan? We've got a fresh set of quizzes to test your Everton knowledge, from iconic derbies to the players who've represented England on the biggest stages, all brought to you by Kwizly.

First up, a quiz for the Three Lions die-hards. Can you name every Everton player to have gone to a major international tournament with England since 2000? Then, for a true test of your goalscoring knowledge, can you name Everton's all-time Premier League scorers?

Next, it's time to test your memory of some truly classic matches. Travel back to the 2006 Merseyside Derby and see if you can name Everton's starting XI from their unforgettable 3-0 victory over Liverpool. Then, why not tell us David Moyes' most-played players at each of his Premier League clubs?

Finally, for one last challenge, we've got a quiz on a true Premier League legend. Can you name every single team Wayne Rooney scored against during his time at both Manchester United and Everton? Don't miss out on these exclusive challenges. Sign up for our newsletter to get a brand new quiz delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.