Watch: Benfica's teenage goalkeeper Mile Svilar just can't catch a break

Young goalkeeper Svilar may be one of the brightest goalkeeping prospects in world football, but you can bet he'll want to forget this year's fixtures against Manchester United pretty swiftly.

The Belgium U19 international recently made his Champions League bow at home to the Red Devils two weeks ago - breaking Iker Casillas's record as the youngest keeper ever to feature in the competition.

Unfortunately for him, Benfica were beaten 1-0 that night, the goal coming courtesy of Svilar's error after he backtracked across the line in catching Marcus Rashford's inswinging free-kick.

Determined to atone for his mistake last night, Svilar performed admirably. First, he denied Anthony Martial from the penalty spot, before saving two attempts from Romelu Lukaku.

His road to redemption was derailed, however, when a long-range Nemanja Matic strike cannoned off the post and hit Svilar on the back before cruelly creeping over the line for an own goal.

United went on to win 2-0 after Daley Blind converted their second spot-kick of the evening, ensuring the club maintained its 100% record in the Champions League this season.

Matic's goal at 1:12

