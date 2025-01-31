Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channel, kick-off time, preview, team news

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool for a high-quality affair as the Premier League leaders take on the high-flying Cherries at the Vitality Stadium. This guide explains how to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool key information • Date: Saturday, 1 February 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Fubo (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Despite having as many as nine first-team players sidelined through injury, Bournemouth have been simply sensational in recent weeks. There was a deserved draw at Chelsea, a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle at St. James’ Park and then a thumping 5-0 win over in-form Nottingham Forest.

Up to seventh in the table and just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City, Bournemouth could well challenge for a place in Europe next season. They certainly will not fear the arrival of Liverpool and will be confident that the impressive trio of Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo can trouble a Reds backline that has looked vulnerable of late.

Liverpool enter the game on the back of a 3-2 loss in the Champions League but manager Arne Slot had rung the changes against PSV Eindhoven as their place in the knockout stages was already secured. With the ikes of Virgin van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Mo Salah and Alisson all handed well-deserved rests, the Reds will be back at full strength as they make the long journey south.

The Premier League leaders remain undefeated away from home in the league and will be determined to leave the Vitality with this record intact.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live streams wherever you are in the world.

Is Bournemouth vs Liverpool on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream or TV coverage in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

If you're travelling in the UK, you're usual Premier League streaming services may be geo-blocked but you can still watch them by using a VPN, such as NordVPN - more on that below.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, you can watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on the USA Network, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

USA Network is a cable TV channel that doesn't have it's own streaming platform, but you can get cable in online packages these days.

One of the leading 'cord-cutters' is Sling TV, which starts from $45.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you do get a free trial.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool streams globally

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in Canada? Bournemouth vs Liverpool is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in Africa? You can watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Team News

After ringing the changes against PSV, Liverpool are set to bring their big-hitters back into the starting XI. That means Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk are all set to start on the south coast.

Long-serving defender Joe Gomez is also available after recovering from a hamstring injury and could be given some minutes, though it is likely that Ibrahima Konate will start in the centre of defence.

The only major concerns for Slot are Curtis Jones, who is still recovering from a knock, and forward Diogo Jota who will definitely miss this game due to a muscle injury.

As mentioned above, Bouremouth have several key players missing due to injury. Forwards Evanilson and Enes Ünal are both long-term absentees, while Marcos Senesi, James Hill and Araujo all have thigh injuries.

New signing Julio Soler is also out due to injury, while Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra and Adam Smith are believed to be close to coming back to action and could feature on the bench.

With so many injuries, it is likely that Iraola will stick with the same side that destroyed Nottingham Forest, which means Tyler Adams is set to continue in the middle of the park alongside Ryan Christie.