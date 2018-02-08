Watch: Cruz Azul's Martin Rodriguez curls in a stunner in Copa MX

Visitors Cruz Azul, managed by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, beat Puebla 2-0 in the Copa MX and took the lead in the 55th minute thanks to an astonishing strike.

From around 25-yards out at a tight angle on the left flank, the Chile international Martin Rodriguez ferociously whipped the ball into the top corner that bounced in off the post.

Outrageous. Edgar Mendez added a second three minutes later to ensure a comfortable victory for the away side.

