How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV coverage Premier League champions travel to Elland Road today

Watch Leeds United vs Liverpool today as promoted Leeds look to double up on home wins days after beating Chelsea. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds United vs Liverpool key information • Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

Leeds United will be aiming to turn a good week into a great one when they welcome a fragile Liverpool side to Elland Road.

Chelsea were beaten handsomely at Leeds on Wednesday and the Premier League champions will have to deal with their opponents' adrenaline as much as manager Daniel Farke's tactics.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Leeds United vs Liverpool on TV in the UK?

Leeds United vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports in the Saturday teatime slot.

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app. It kicks off at 5:30pm.

Watch Leeds United vs Liverpool in the US

Leeds United vs Liverpool is one of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Leeds United vs Liverpool in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Leeds United vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Is there a Leeds United vs Liverpool free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Leeds United vs Liverpool by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Leeds United vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Leeds United vs Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Leeds United vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

Leeds lifted themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone with their win on Wednesday. On the back of a positive performance against Manchester City, Farke needs to harness that mood to keep them above the dotted line.

The win against Chelsea ended a run of four consecutive losses that was itself preceded by a home win against London opposition but beating Chelsea and beating West Ham United are not one and the same.

Capitalising on the difference between them is key for Leeds as they move into the busy festive period but the Elland Road faithful will not have forgotten Liverpool's last visit to West Yorkshire.

The Reds won 6-1 when these teams met in April 2023 with Javi Gracia's Leeds dropping like a stone. They beat Liverpool at Anfield before that but conceded nine goals without reply in the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool have their own problems to solve. The Premier League winners started the season with seven consecutive wins in all competitions but have rather struggled for form since then.

Perhaps more worrying still is a tendency to produce a win or two only for it to prove a false dawn. After defeats against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and PSV – conceding 10 goals in the process – the Reds followed a win at West Ham United by dropping points at home against Sunderland in midweek.

Arne Slot led Liverpool to a frictionless title in his first season on Merseyside. Now, he's under the microscope. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah signed popular new contracts. Now, they look out of form.

2025-26 is not the season Liverpool wanted but there are still targets to chase down. A win against Leeds would take them to seven points from a possible nine and that's a start.

Leeds United vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 1-1 Liverpool

It's a much tougher game to call than it might have been a week ago but FourFourTwo is going out on a limb to predict that Leeds will get something from this game too.