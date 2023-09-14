How to watch Welcome to Wrexham: Live stream the second season from anywhere in the world

Welcome to Wrexham season two has now been released, covering the Welsh side's epic rise from the National League to League Two with a record-breaking campaign.

Finishing the season with 111 points, Wrexham earned promotion back to the Football League after pipping Notts County to the title. Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney feature throughout the documentary-style series, as Welcome to Wrexham tracks the clubs through the ups and downs of Non-League football.

Following the fortunes of Wrexham across the 2022/23 season, Welcome to Wrexham will be streamed on Disney+ in the UK, with FX on Hulu showcasing the fan-favourites series in the United States.

Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch Welcome to Wrexham from anywhere.

Release

When will Welcome to Wrexham season 2 be released?

Welcome to Wrexham has already been released in both the United Kingdom and United States, so viewers can access the show whenever they want.

Trailer

Is there a trailer for Welcome to Wrexham season 2?

Yes, there is an official trailer that has been released in the run-up to the documentary.

How to watch

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2?

In the United Kingdom, Welcome to Wrexham will be streamed on Disney+. In the United states, it'll be available to watch on FX on Hulu.

Disney+ is currently available for £1.99 a month for the first three months, costing £7.99 a month thereafter. Alternatively, it costs £79.90 for a year's subscription.

FX on Hulu, meanwhile, currently has an offer where viewers can watch the first month free, and pay $7.99 a month after that period.

VPN Guide

Use a VPN to watch Welcome to Wrexham from outside your country

If you’re out of the country but desperately want to watch Welcome to Wrexham, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action..

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

