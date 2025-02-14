Is Manchester City vs Newcastle United on TV? How to watch City Newcastle live streams and TV channels

Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United as the ailing Premier League champions get a visit from a side full of confidence, in a mouthwatering clash on Saturday. This guide explains how to watch City Newcastle online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Man City vs Newcastle Date: Saturday, 15 February 2025

• Man City vs Newcastle Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Man City vs Newcastle Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

• Man City vs Newcastle TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Why is Man City vs Newcastle not on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Man City vs Newcastle live stream or TV coverage in the UK as this fixture was not selected for broadcast.

The kick-off time of 3pm GMT falls within the UK TV blackout, when no football matches can be televised in a bid to protect matchday attendances.

If you're travelling in the UK, your usual Premier League streaming services may be geo-blocked but you can still watch them by using a VPN, such as NordVPN - more on that below.

Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle in the US

In the US, you can watch Manchester City vs Newcastle on Peacock, which is a streaming service operated by NBC that shows roughly half of the Premier League games each week.

It's $7.99 a month to sign up for Peacock but you there's an amazing deal on their annual plan that runs out in a couple of days.

3 days left Peacock annual plan: was $79.99 now $29.99 at Peacock TV The Peacock annual plan at $79.99 already saved you two months worth of the monthly fee, but for a limited time you can get it at a discount of more than 50%. It could see you through to the back end of next season but hurry, the offer expires on February 18.

Watch Man City vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home when Man City vs Newcastle is on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNS and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle streams globally

Canada: Fubo

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport

For more information on global broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25