How to watch Manchester United vs Rangers: Live stream, TV, kick-off time for Europa League clash

Watch Manchester United vs Rangers for an all-British clash in the 2024/25 Europa League on Thursday January 23, as both sides push for automatic qualification to the knockout phase of the competition.

Man United vs Rangers key information • Date: Thursday, 23 January, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

In the pick of this week's Europa League fixtures, we have an English vs Scottish clash, which always brings a sense of occasion. They may not be in the top tier of European competition but Manchester United are one of England's most historically successful clubs and the same goes for Rangers in Scotland.

The two sides have only faced each other a handful of times, with Man United winning three of the four competitive games and the other ending in a draw.

As things stand in the Europa League, both United and Rangers currently find themselves in line for automatic qualification to the knockout phase as one of the top eight teams in the 36-team league. United are seventh on 12 points and Rangers are right on their heels on 11 points.

With one game to go after this, victory for either side would represent a major step towards automatic qualification, even if it wouldn't secure it mathematically. Both sides should at least make the play-offs as one of the teams ranked 9th to 24th but Rangers in particular have to be careful if they lost this and their remaining game.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Man United vs Rangers live streams, TV broadcasts, and how to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch Man United vs Rangers in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports has the TV rights to Europa League, with a Man United vs Rangers live stream on Discovery+.

On TV, United against Rangers will air on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. If you don't have it already, you'll need to add TNT Sports to your existing TV package - prices vary by provider.

If you want to stream United vs Rangers, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, and specifically the Discovery+ Premium plan, which comes at a cost of £30.99.

Watch Manchester United vs Rangers in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Manchester United vs Rangers live stream.

Paramount+, comes in at just $7.99 a month for the Essential package - or an even-lower rate of $59.99 for a whole year. They currently have a one-week free trial, so you could in theory watch the Man United vs Rangers live stream for free if you didn't find anything else you wanted to watch long-term.

What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.

Is there a Man United vs Rangers free stream?

There are no dedicated broadcasters offering free-to-air coverage of Man United vs Rangers but, on top the free Paramount+ trial mentioned above, there is one cheap option, albeit a niche one.

Megogo in Ukraine has a number of sports rights and will have a Man United vs Rangers live stream. You can get your first seven days with Megogo for just 69 UAH – that's just over £1.

Coverage is geo-restricted to Ukraine, meaning those who'd usually watch who are travelling outside the country would need to use a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Rangers from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo's colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Where else can I watch Man United vs Rangers

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN