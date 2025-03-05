How to watch PSG vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels for Champions League knockout clash

Liverpool will be hoping to yield a positive first-leg result in Paris

Watch PSG v Liverpool on Tuesday 5 March for an intriguing meeting in the first knockout round proper of this season's Champions League. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch PSG v Liverpool online and on TV, wherever you are in the world, including details of a free stream in Ireland.

Liverpool are heavily backed to go deep in this year's competition but face a stern test against PSG in Paris. Ousmane Dembele has been in inspired form as of late and will be a threat in attacking areas for the Persians.

Mohamed Salah cannot stop scoring as of late and the talented Egyptian already has seven goal contributions to his name in Europe this term. Arne Slot will hope the 32-year-old can continue improving that total as we reach the knockout rounds.

Key information

• When is PSG vs Liverpool? Wednesday 5 March 2025

• What time does PSG vs Liverpool kick-off? 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Where is PSG vs Liverpool being played? Parc des Princes, Paris

• PSG vs Liverpool free stream: RTÉ (Ireland)

• More streams: Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

Watch PSG vs Liverpool for free

Fans in Ireland have it good when it comes to Champions League football, and free-to-air public broadcaster RTÉ will be showing PSG vs Liverpool on Wednesday March 5.

The game will go out live on linear TV on RTÉ 2, and there'll be a PSG vs Liverpool free live stream online on the RTÉ Player streaming platform, or simply on the RTÉ Player website with no registration required.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your usual RTÉ Champions League coverage by using a VPN - more on that below.

Watch PSG v Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home for PSG v Liverpool and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Watch PSG v Liverpool: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch PSG v Liverpool on March 5 through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Kick-off follows an hour later at 8pm GMT.

To watch PSG v Liverpool online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single Champions League game live.

Watch PSG v Liverpool elsewhere in the world

Watch PSG v Liverpool in the US

Fans in the US can watch a PSG v Liverpool live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

This is the CBS Golazo coverage with Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on March 5.

Can I watch PSG v Liverpool in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch PSG v Liverpool on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Thursday March 6.

Can I watch PSG v Liverpool in New Zealand?

You can watch PSG v Liverpool in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 9am NZDT on Thursday, March 6.

Can I watch PSG v Liverpool in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a PSG v Liverpool live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

