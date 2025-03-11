PSG were narrowly beaten 1-0 in last week's frantic first leg at the Parc des Princes

Watch Liverpool vs PSG on Tuesday 11 March for a riveting last-16 second leg meeting in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool are heavily backed to go deep in this year's competition and hold a narrow one-goal advantage thanks to Harvey Elliott's late winner in Paris last week.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs PSG online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• When is Liverpool vs PSG? Tuesday 11 March 2025

• What time does Liverpool vs PSG kick off? 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Where is Liverpool vs PSG being played? Anfield, Liverpool

• Liverpool vs PSG free stream: Tabii (Turkey)

• More streams: Amazon Prime Video (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

Watch Liverpool vs PSG: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs PSG on March 11 with Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has the rights to the odds Champions League fixture and Liverpool vs PSG is one of them. You can get a live stream with a subscription either to Prime Video (£5.99 a month) or to the general Amazon Prime (£8.99 a month), and it works across a range of devices. What's more, new customers get a 30-day free trial.

Amazon's involvement means Liverpool vs PSG is not being shown on TNT Sports or its streaming platform, Discovery+, which had the first leg.

Can I watch Liverpool vs PSG for free?

You can watch Liverpool vs PSG for free in Belgium, either through the VTM or RTL networks.

The game will go out on VTM 2 on TV, which you can stream online using the VTM Go platform. For RTL, the game will air on RTL Club and is available online via the RTL Play browser player.

Belgium is one of a few countries with some free Champions League coverage. Ireland is another but unlike the first leg, this one's not on RTÉ or Virgin Media.

Watch Liverpool vs PSG from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Liverpool vs PSG and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Watch Liverpool vs PSG elsewhere in the world

Watch Liverpool vs PSG in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Liverpool vs PSG live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

This is the CBS Golazo coverage with Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on March 5.

Can I watch Liverpool vs PSG in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs PSG on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday March 12.

Can I watch Liverpool vs PSG in New Zealand?

You can watch Liverpool vs PSG in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 9am NZDT on Wednesday, March 12.

Can I watch Liverpool vs PSG in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Liverpool vs PSG live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

