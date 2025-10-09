How to watch Scotland vs Greece: TV channels and live streams as Tartan Army close in on a World Cup place

Watch Scotland vs Greece as Steve Clarke looks to take a big step towards a historic return to the World Cup, with all the details on TV and streaming for viewers anywhere in the world.

Scotland vs Greece: Key information ► Date: Thursday 9 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow ► TV coverage: BBC Two / BBC Scotland ► FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Scotland are in decent shape in Group C of UEFA qualifying for next summer's World Cup.

After drawing in Denmark and beating Belarus away from him in relative comfort, Clarke and the Tartan Army will get their home campaign underway against Greece on Thursday.

A win at Hampden would take Scotland to seven points from their first three matches with a home game against Belarus to come next week. If they can win both, it'll be all eyes on next month's visit from the Danes.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Scotland v Greece online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Scotland vs Greece in the UK

Scotland's crucial qualifier will be broadcast live across the BBC including television coverage on BBC TWO and BBC Scotland.

It will also be available to stream on BBC Sport Online and on the BBC iPlayer.

Watch Scotland vs Greece from anywhere

How to watch Scotland vs Greece in the US

Fans in the US can watch Scotland vs Greece on Fox Soccer Plus, which is a premium channel available through your TV provider.

Kick-off is at 2.45pm ET.

Match Preview

The last time Scotland qualified for a World Cup was in 1998. It might seem a little early to be talking about overcoming the weight of that history but Scotland have made an ideal start.

A goal either side of half time against Belarus in a qualifier played in Hungary gave them a huge boost after a gutsy draw in Copenhagen and the prospect of securing at least a play-off spot immediately came into focus.

Clarke has an experienced squad, packed with players who've seen it all but a World Cup spot.

Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour are Serie A champions with Napoli. Captain Andy Robertson is a Premier League and Champions League winner. John McGinn is the captain of a Premier League club and also has Champions League football under his belt.

Their opponents on Thursday, Ivan Jovanovic, demolished Belarus at home in their first qualifier but were comfortably beaten at home by Denmark last month.