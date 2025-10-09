How to watch Malta vs Netherlands: Live streams for World Cup qualifier

Watch Malta vs Netherlands today as bottom meets top in Group G of the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, and we have all the details on TV coverage and live streaming right here.

Netherlands are the leaders in Group G, with 10 points from four games, and while a win against Malta would not mathematically guarantee qualification for next summer's World Cup, it would make it an extremely likely prospect.

Malta, meanwhile, are pretty much doomed, sitting bottom of the group with two points from five games. Only a win would keep them mathematically alive, but even then it's nigh-on impossible to see them winning their remaining two games while the other results fall their way as well.

This is the second time these sides will have met in the group. The first ended in an 8-0 win for the Netherlands – are we in for another drubbing?

Read on for all the live streams and broadcast options to watch Malta vs Netherlands online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Malta vs Netherlands in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Malta vs Netherlands on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming service is offering several international fixtures on a pay-per-view basis, so it's £2.49 for this one, and you don't need to be a Prime subscriber.

How to watch Malta vs Netherlands in the US

Fans in the US can watch Malta vs Netherlands on Fubo Sports Network. Kick-off is at 2.45pm ET.

Watch Malta vs Netherlands for free in the Netherlands

You can watch Malta vs Netherlands for free in the Netherlands, where public broadcaster NOS has the rights.

You can tune in on TV on NPO 3 or simple stream online via the NOS website.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN to access your usual coverage if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Malta vs Netherlands from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.