How to watch USA vs Canada: Live streams for Concacaf Nations League third-place playoff

Watch USA vs Canada as the two sides have to settle for a fight for third place in the 2024/2025 Concacaf Nations League, with live streams and broadcast options globally on March 23.

The USMNT (US Men's National Team) have won the Nations League for the Concacaf region – which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean – on each of the three occasions it has been held – in 2021, 2023, and 2024. However, it won't be a fourth, after their shock last-gasp defeat by Panama on Thursday.

Canada's long-wait for a trophy won't end anytime soon either, as they were dumped out by Mexico on the same night.

That leaves what many were anticipating as a mouth-watering final to be the battle for third place, but it's still going to be fiercely contested.

It should be a great contest and there are viewing options all over the world, including free coverage in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch USA vs Canada live streams wherever you are in the world.

USA vs Canada for FREE - Live stream the Concacaf playoff

Good news for many fans around the world; you can watch USA vs Canada for free, with Concacaf providing a free live stream for the Nations League playoff.

Streaming is available via two platforms: YouTube and Concacaf Go. The latter is a streaming service operated by the confederation, the former everyone knows and will be the best port of call – simply head to this page and click play to watch USA vs Canada.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so certain countries are excluded. Most pertinently, that includes the USA and Canada, with external broadcast deals in the Concacaf area meaning the free stream is only available outside of the region.

Watch USA vs Canada from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch USA vs Canada in the UK

There is no dedicated UK broadcaster for USA vs Canada but that's good news for fans in the UK as they will be able to access the free stream on YouTube and Concacaf Go.

YouTube is the easier of the options – simply head to this page and click play.

Kick-off is at 10pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch USA vs Canada in the US

Fans in the US can cheer on their national team on Paramount+, which is showing USA vs Canada in the Concacaf Nations League third-place playoff.

Paramount+ subscriptions start from $7.99 a month and they're good value for soccer fans as you get all the Champions League games live.

Looking for the free stream? Those in the US will be disappointed – the USA vs Canada stream on YouTube and Concacaf Go is geo-blocked in the States.

If you're visiting the US and would usually watch the YouTube feed in your home country, or if you're a US-based fan wanting your usual Paramount+ coverage on the move, you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch USA vs Canada from anywhere.

Watch USA vs Canada in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch USA vs Canada online through One Soccer or TSN+.

One Soccer is a soccer-only streaming service where subscriptions start from $12 a month. TSN+ is the streaming arm of sports network TSN, with plans starting from $8 a month.

USA vs Canada global broadcasters

For the full range of broadcasters across the Concacaf region and beyond, head to this page.