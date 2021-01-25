With Phil Neville gone, what's next for England Women?

The long, drawn-out end to Phil Neville’s tenure at the helm of the Lionesses finally arrived last week, with the 44-year-old being named as head coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

His initial appointment for the national team job back in 2018 baffled many. Having never before managed a senior team and with no experience in the women’s game, the ex-Manchester United and Everton player was made England head coach.

Things did, however, get off to a good start. In the 2018 SheBelieves Cup, a competition in which he made his managerial debut, England finished as runners-up; a narrow loss to the United States putting them second in the points tally. The following year, the Lionesses won the competition for the first time, with wins over Brazil and Japan and a draw with USA.

Then came the 2019 World Cup in France, with Neville on the sidelines in his Southgate-esque combination of a navy waistcoat and blue shirt. England reached their third consecutive major semi-final in the competition, but once again failed to progress beyond that stage. The match itself was not dissimilar to the men’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia the year before; there was so much anticipation for the fixture, but in the end, it was an underwhelming occasion.

A missed penalty, late in the game, from Steph Houghton, and an incredibly tight VAR call against Ellen White were tough to take, yet the United States had dominated swathes of the game and were deserved winners in the end. That tournament typified Neville’s reign as manager; England’s defence was a key issue, yet the form of those in front of goal, particularly Ellen White, helped to paper over the cracks.

A third-place playoff clash against Sweden provided a similar narrative. A lapse in concentration from defender Alex Greenwood saw her fail to clear a cross and tee-up Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani, who scored the first in a 2-1 victory.

Experimental tactics following that World Cup led to just two wins, against Portugal and the Czech Republic, from six friendlies.

England recorded losses against Norway, Brazil and Germany in that run. All were matches in which England could - and probably should - have done better. At Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium against Brazil, the same-old defensive errors proved the Lionesses’ Achilles' heel.

As results stagnated, things became all-too-predictable as England dropped to sixth in FIFA’s world rankings.

Yet it was not all doom and gloom as 2019 gave way to 2020 and another SheBelieves Cup. A new era was incoming in the dugout, but also on the pitch. Neville had handed debuts to the likes of Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Ellie Roebuck, Georgia Stanway, Beth England and Lauren Hemp during his tenure, as well as calling up more young talent to the squad, helping to pave the wave for a new generation.

Bringing through youth was something which the FA’s Director of Women’s Football, Baroness Sue Campbell, praised Neville for as he departed.

"He has used his platform to champion the women’s game, worked tirelessly to support our effort to promote more female coaches and used his expertise to develop many of our younger players," Campbell said.

Now, with Neville gone, the FA have pivoted to prioritising experience and knowledge of the women’s game in their latest managerial appointment.

Hege Riise, who won the Olympics, World Cup and European Championship during a playing career which saw her feature in 188 international games for Norway, will take charge of the upcoming February camp. She will be joined by Rhian Wilkinson, who won 181 caps for Canada.

Both had initially applied for the role of England assistant head coach and have signed short-term deals. Riise may not have been the most obvious choice, but her record of six consecutive league titles as manager of LSK Kvinner in Norway’s top-flight proves her knowledge of – and success within – the women’s game.

The search for a Team GB head coach ahead of this summer's Olympics is ongoing, while Netherland boss Sarina Wiegman will take over the Lionesses in the autumn. If Riise and Wilkinson impress in the upcoming Lionesses camp, there is a possibility that they could place their names on the FA’s radar for Tokyo, if the tournament still goes ahead.

Wiegman, who was the first player to reach 100 caps for the Netherlands, has proved her abilities over the past three years in charge of her home country. A manager who, in stark contrast to Neville, has 15 years of managerial experience in the women’s game.

She revolutionised a Dutch side for which expectations were low into one which won the 2017 European Championships on home soil. Then, at the 2019 World Cup, her side also exceeded expectations and reached the final, losing to the USA at the final hurdle.

After two years of experimenting, England now have a chance to turn things around and reverse their downward trajectory. Wiegman was given the position of head coach with the aim of winning the Euros on home soil next year; in the 18 months until then, the focus will be on rebuilding to compete at the top of women’s football.

