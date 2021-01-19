Hege Riise to lead England Women training camp in February

Hege Riise will lead the England Women training camp next month following Phil Neville’s departure to Inter Miami, the Football Association has announced.

Riise, a former Norway midfielder, has been appointed as an assistant coach on a short-term contract through to the summer alongside former Canada international Rhian Wilkinson.

The FA will review the position regarding the interim head coach role, and who should take on the Team GB reins for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, after the conclusion of the camp.

Riise and Wilkinson applied for the assistant coaching position following Rehanne Skinner’s departure for Tottenham last November.

Neville’s reign officially came to an end on Monday when his move to Major League Soccer was confirmed.

Riise said: “I’m excited about the opportunity I’ve been given to work with England Women.

“This is a proud and ambitious team that I look forward to working with and I am confident of making a positive impact when I meet up with the squad in February.”