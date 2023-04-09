Wrexham vs Notts County live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this National League match

Wrexham vs Notts County live stream and match preview, Monday April 10, 3.00pm BST

Looking for a Wrexham vs Notts County live stream? We've got you covered. Wrexham vs Notts County is on BT Sport in the UK. In the UK from abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Hollywood-backed Wrexham face a huge moment in their bid to climb out of the National League and back into the Football League pyramid when Notts County visit on Monday night.

It is a top-of-the-table clash between the two dominant sides in the division, but only the eventual league champion will gain automatic promotion .

Wrexham know that only too well, having gone through play-off heartache last season, as documented in the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary about the club’s takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

This will be the season-defining fixture for both clubs, with just four league games remaining of a marathon 46-game season once the clash at the Racecourse Ground is over.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Form

Wrexham: WWWWW

Notts County: WWDWW

Stadium

Wrexham vs Notts County will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

Kick-off and channel

Wrexham vs Notts County is on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate (opens in new tab) in the UK. It kicks off at 3.00pm BST.

International National League TV rights

• UK & Ireland: BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the sole broadcaster for the National League.

• International: Overseas fans can watch games through National League TV (opens in new tab).