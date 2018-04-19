The 10 most momentous FA Cup semi-finals EVER

The FA Cup's inaugural season highlighted several of the vagaries in Victorian football. Firstly, the semis and final were played at the Kennington Oval, now better known as a cricket ground.

The second semi involved Glasgow outfit Queen's Park (pictured): the Scottish FA didn’t arrive until 1873 and didn't ban its members from participation south of the border until 1877. However, Queen’s Park reached the last four without actually playing a match, thanks to withdrawals and byes.

When the Glaswegians finally faced the Wanderers, the 2,000 spectators witnessed a tight 0-0 draw. However, unable to afford the train fare for the replay, the Scots then withdrew from the competition – meaning the Wanderers, whom as their name implies didn’t officially have a home ground, received their own bye to the final.