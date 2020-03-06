The 20 most influential women in football right now

Now 34, Rapinoe has shown no signs of slowing down in recent times. The forward was one of the stars of this year's Women's World Cup, culminating in a player-of-the-match display in the final against the Netherlands.

Rapione has also generated headlines off the pitch as well as on it: a fierce advocate of equal pay between men and women internationals, she has also supported Colin Kaepernick's protests against social inequality and spoken out against Donald Trump.