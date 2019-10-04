The 20 most shocking results in Premier League history

Premier League champions Manchester United headed into this clash at The Dell on the back of a 5-0 thrashing by Newcastle, and were widely expected to take out their frustration on a struggling Southampton side. Yet this quickly turned into a nightmare afternoon for Alex Ferguson’s men, who fell to fifth in the table after a humbling 90 minutes on the south coast.

The visitors were already 1-0 down when Roy Keane was sent off midway through the first half, and things went from bad to worse when Matt Le Tissier doubled Southampton’s lead in the 35th minute. David Beckham halved the deficit soon after, only for Egil Ostenstad to restore the hosts’ two-goal cushion on the stroke of half-time.

David May pulled another back for United nine minutes after the restart, but three Southampton goals in the final 10 minutes put the game beyond them despite Paul Scholes’ late consolation.