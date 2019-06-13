20 terrible free transfers that didn't live up to their billing

It’s fair to say Steven Gerrard was thrilled by Cole’s arrival at Anfield in 2010.

“Messi can do some amazing things, but anything he can do Joe can do as well, if not better,” the Liverpool captain remarked after the ex-Chelsea schemer signed in 2010. “I really fancy Joe for the [Player of the Year] award this season.”

In fairness to Gerrard, he wasn’t alone in predicting great things for Cole on Merseyside. Instead, the England international never recovered from being sent off on his league debut – he only started only nine Premier League games in 2010/11 – and was loaned to Lille just 13 months after arriving.