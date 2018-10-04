25 Premier League teen sensations who faded into obscurity

Described by Alex Ferguson as the most natural finisher to come out of the Manchester United youth system since Paul Scholes, Rossi was expected to become a first-team regular at Old Trafford. He got off to a brilliant start by scoring against Sunderland on his Premier League debut, but the Italian was soon loaned out to Newcastle and Parma, before being sold to Villarreal in 2007.

Ferguson ensured United had a buy-back option on the striker, but Rossi never returned to Old Trafford. His career has been consistently disrupted by serious knee injuries, with the luckless forward forced to spend virtually the entirety of 2012/13 and 2014/15 on the sidelines. Fortunately, he has just avoided a doping ban following his positive test for the banned substance dorzolamide.