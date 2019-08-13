Liverpool vs Britain: the Reds' cracking European clashes

For the first time there was more than one goal in a pair of Champions League clashes between Chelsea and Liverpool, but the defences were still on top for both games in 2006-07. Jose Mourinho’s side seemed to be targeting a European gong after two consecutive Premier League title triumphs, and a first-ever appearance in the final looked quite possible after they won the first leg 1-0 via a goal from Joe Cole.

The Blues knew that an away goal at Anfield had the potential to knock the stuffing out of their hosts, who would then need three without reply to qualify for the final. But it was Liverpool who took the lead through Daniel Agger, and Chelsea’s inability to find an equaliser signalled penalties.

The shoot-out wasn’t even close: Bolo Zenden, Xabi Alonso, Steven Gerrard and Dirk Kuyt all scored for Liverpool, with flubs from Arjen Robben and Geremi making it 4-1 to the Reds on spot-kicks.