These are the footballers in Forbes's highest-paid athletes list of 2017

No sportsperson on the planet is paid more than Ronaldo, who took home a cool $93m in 2016. The Real Madrid man, who swiftly followed topping this list by winning a fifth Ballon d'Or, may not earn as much in endorsements as the likes of Roger Federer, Tiger Woods and LeBron James, but at $58m his salary is higher than anyone else on the list. In fact, only J.K. Rowling beats him for European celebrities.