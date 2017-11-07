The top 18 footballers who became politicians

Ex-Tottenham, Arsenal and Portsmouth centre-back Campbell saw out his playing days with Newcastle in 2011, and has become increasingly involved in British politics since then.

Having previously aligned himself with the policies of the Conservative Party, the former England international revealed in 2014 that he was considering running for office, partially in a bid to help secure the 'black vote' for the Tories. The following year, Campbell put himself forward in the race for the Conservative nomination for Mayor of London, but he ultimately failed to make the shortlist.