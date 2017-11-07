The top 18 footballers who became politicians
By Greg Lea
18. Sol Campbell
Ex-Tottenham, Arsenal and Portsmouth centre-back Campbell saw out his playing days with Newcastle in 2011, and has become increasingly involved in British politics since then.
Having previously aligned himself with the policies of the Conservative Party, the former England international revealed in 2014 that he was considering running for office, partially in a bid to help secure the 'black vote' for the Tories. The following year, Campbell put himself forward in the race for the Conservative nomination for Mayor of London, but he ultimately failed to make the shortlist.
17. Albert Gudmundsson
We are currently living in the golden age of Icelandic football, but there was a time when the Nordic nation's contribution to the sport barely registered outside the island. Indeed, Gudmundsson was the first of his countrymen to become a professional player, spending his career with Rangers, Arsenal, Nancy, Milan, RC Paris and Nice, as well as Valur and FH back home.
The former forward entered the political arena in 1970, joining the Independence Party and becoming the councilman for Reykjavik. He was then elected as an MP four years later, before his appointment as Minister of Finance in 1983 and Minister of Industry in 1985.
16. Andrey Arshavin
Former Zenit and Arsenal forward Arshavin had a pop at scoring a political job in Russia. Somewhat familiarly for Gunners fans, he missed.
The former Russia captain also ran for Putin’s party in the 2007 regional council elections, but withdrew before any votes were cast in order to concentrate on football. He’s still playing regularly at the age of 36, currently with Kairat in the Kazakhstan Premier League, but may yet return to politics after he hangs up his boots. Watch this space.
15. Roman Pavlyuchenko
Not many people could juggle the demands of being a Premier League striker and a politician, but Pavlyuchenko gave it a try. In 2007, a year before he joined Tottenham, the Russian marksman secured a seat in his hometown of Stavropol for Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party (as if having Harry Redknapp as your other boss wasn't scary enough).
A Russian football commentator claimed the only reason Pavlyuchenko took to politics was because “the international financial crises affected his wages”. He managed more votes than goals, though.
14. Marc Wilmots
In between becoming Belgium’s top goalscorer at World Cups and managing the national team, Wilmots had an unsuccessful stint in Belgian politics. After hanging up his boots in 2003, the ex-striker was elected to the Senate as a representative for French-speaking liberal party Mouvement Réformateur (MR).
But the Bull of Dongeleberg, as he's apparently called in his homeland, resigned in 2005. Four years later he became Belgium's assistant manager, then took the top job from 2012 to 2016. He's in charge of Ivory Coast - the team, not the country.
13. Zico
One of Brazil's greatest ever footballers who was part of the legendary Selecao side which graced the 1982 World Cup, Zico became the country's sports minister in 1990. The former Flamengo man advanced a number of reforms to improve Brazilian football, but was left frustrated when a parliamentary vote was continually delayed and duly vacated the post just over a year later.
After various managerial spells including positions with Japan, Iraq and Fenerbahce, Zico announced his intention to run for the FIFA presidency in 2015. He failed to secure the backing of five national football associations, however, and was therefore forced to withdraw from the running.
12. Lilian Thuram
Thuram has won pretty much everything he’s ever been involved in – even a debate with the future French president. In 2005, the then UMP leader Nicolas Sarkozy took on Thuram in a national television debate where he labelled kids from the French ghettos as “scum”. The former right-back replied to the right-winger in typical no-nonsense fashion: “I’m no scum.”
Two years later, the freshly-minted President Sarkozy offered the World Cup winner a role as Minister of Diversity. Thuram declined.
11. Grzegorz Lato
The 1974 World Cup Golden Boot winner boasts a century of Poland caps and bagged 45 goals for the national team.
He also entered the political cauldron in 2001 as senator for the Democratic Left Alliance Party, before taking on the role of president for the Polish FA. In that position, he sacked Dutch coach Leo Beenhaker live on television after Poland’s failure to qualify for the 2010 World Cup via a 3-0 defeat by Slovenia. Ouch.
10. Jozsef Bozsik
Pictured fifth from the right in the image above, Bozsik was part of the iconic Hungarian "Golden Team" which came agonisingly close to winning the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland. A mainstay at Budapest Honved throughout his club career, the midfielder was elected as a member of the National Assembly of Hungary while still a footballer in 1953, aged just 27.
He later became manager of the Hungary national team, appointed in 1974 and tasked with guiding the team to the World Cup four years later. Ill health forced him to resign almost immediately, though, and he died of heart failure in 1978.
9. Viktor Orban
Orban played amateur football for his local team Felcsut FC and has been Prime Minister of Hungary since 2010, his second term after holding the post from 1998-2002.
He didn’t let the small business of running a country get in his way of playing the game, though: on the fringes of Felcsut in 2001, Orban cancelled a cabinet meeting to play for them. Fans of Football Manager 2006 might recognise the name – he was available for transfer for anyone who fancied a Prime Minister shoring up their backline.
8. Pele
Regarded by many as the greatest footballer who ever lived, Pele has enjoyed a diverse career since retiring from the game in 1977. As well as holding positions as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and a UN ambassador for ecology and the environment, the former forward spent time as Brazil's Extraordinary Minister for Sport.
He even had a piece of legislation named after him - the "Pele law" - as he sought to reduce corruption in Brazilian football, but he left his position in 2001 after being accused of involvement in a corruption scandal himself.
7. Hakan Sukur
The brilliantly-nicknamed Bull of the Bosphorus is Turkey's all-time record goalscorer, while he's also considered a legend at Galatasaray, for whom he found the net 295 times across three spells. The former striker turned his hand to politics after retiring, winning a seat in the Turkish parliament in 2011 as a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party.
He resigned from the party two and a half years later, but remained an MP as an independent. Sukur then hit the headlines again in 2016, when a warrant was issued for his arrest after he was charged with "being a member of an armed terror group" a few months on from a separate charge of insulting president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Twitter.
6. Oleh Blokhin
Confounding the old saying, Blokhin is a jack of all trades and master of one or two. The record goalscorer for Dynamo Kiev and the Soviet Union became the first manager to qualify Ukraine for a major tournament when the Yellow-Blue made it through to the 2006 World Cup, and he even found time to be elected into the country’s parliament.
The sexegenarian was voted in with the Hromada party in 1998 despite being a member of the Communist Party of Ukraine at the same time. And they say men can't multi-task.
5. Titi Camara
Former Lens, Liverpool and West Ham striker Camara spent most of his playing days in England and France, before returning to his native Guinea after retiring from football in the mid-2000s.
After a brief spells as both national technical director and head coach of the national team in 2009, Camara was installed as Guinea's Sports Minister following the election of president Alpha Conde. He lasted until 2012 and now works with the academy of Racing Club de Guinée.
4. Andriy Shevchenko
The legendary Dynamo Kyiv and Milan striker scored goals for fun throughout his playing career, notwithstanding a fruitless spell at Chelsea between 2006 and 2009. Shevchenko had already dabbled with politics while still a footballer, backing the Social Democratic Party of Ukraine in the late 1990s and then endorsing presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovych in 2004.
It was therefore no surprise when the former centre-forward threw his hat into the ring in 2012, immediately joining the Ukraine - Forward! party following his retirement in 2012. Shevchenko failed to win a seat in parliament, though, and is currently spending his time as manager of the national team.
3. Kakha Kaladze
One of Georgia's greatest ever players, the former Milan defender hung up his boots in May 2012, but his political career began a few months before that: in February of the same year, Kaladze joined the Georgian Dream–Democratic Georgia party and then became an MP in October.
Just two weeks after his election, the two-time Champions League winner was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, a move which many criticised due to Kaladze's business interests in the sector. He stepped aside in July 2017 to focus on his bid to become the Mayor of Tbilisi. As you do.
2. Gianni Rivera
Only Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi and Alessandro Costacurta have made more appearances for Milan than Rivera, who pulled on the famous Rossoneri shirt on 658 occasions between 1960 and 1979.
He initially became the club's vice-president after ending his playing career, but by 1986 the former midfielder had turned his attention to politics. Rivera became an MP for the Christian Democracy party the following year and later served as an under-secretary for defence, before becoming an MEP (Member of European Parliament) in 2005.
1. Romario
One of the greatest players of all time and a bona fide Brazilian legend, Romario has gone further than most when it comes to swapping a career in football to one in politics. Standing under the Brazilian Socialist Party banner, the ex-PSV, Barcelona and Flamengo frontman was elected to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, in 2010, and used his position to lobby against Brazil's hosting of the 2014 World Cup.
Shortly after that tournament Romario was elected to the Brazilian senate, receiving more votes than any other candidate who has ever stood for representation in Rio de Janeiro.
