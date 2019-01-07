What Europe's elite clubs NEED in January
The January transfer market offers European clubs the chance to bolster their squads for the second half of the campaign. Chelsea have made the first major move of the window by signing Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, and plenty more business is expected to be done in the next few weeks.
In this slideshow, we look at what each of Europe’s elite clubs needs in the mid-season transfer window.
Liverpool
Liverpool are in an excellent position to end their 28-year wait for a league title, but Jurgen Klopp may seek more cover if some of his squad players depart. Simon Mignolet and Alberto Moreno are among those who have been linked with exits, while Dominic Solanke and Nathaniel Clyne have both joined Bournemouth (permanently and on loan, respectively).
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to return from injury earlier than expected, so Liverpool are likely to be reactive in the market, only making signings if and when a fringe player leaves.
Manchester City
Manchester City bounced back from shock losses to Crystal Palace and Leicester with a fine win against Liverpool, and each of those games underlined the importance of Fernandinho to the champions’ cause. Sourcing a long-term successor to the 33-year-old should be City’s priority this January, having missed out on Jorginho to Chelsea last summer.
Left-back is another area in which Pep Guardiola may look to strengthen; Benjamin Mendy has endured another injury-hit campaign, while Fabian Delph nor Oleksandr Zinchenko have looked convincing in that role this term.
Tottenham
Spurs infamously signed nobody in the last transfer window but it doesn't appear to have harmed Mauricio Pochettino's side. Injuries have since affected his midfield options, though, and a mooted move for Adrien Rabiot – who has made no secret of his desire to leave PSG – makes plenty of sense on paper. Unfortunately for Spurs, recent reports suggest the Frenchman is setting his sights higher.
The future of Toby Alderweireld remains up in the air, although diligent work has been done in securing the futures of many other key players, such as England stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli. Mousa Dembele could depart this month, however.
Arsenal
Defensive injuries have hit Unai Emery's squad and a strong centre-back would be a useful addition in January. With Aaron Ramsey set to leave at the end of the season, Arsenal also need to replace the Welsh midfielder – Sevilla’s Ever Banega has been linked as a possible signing.
Emery may also entertain offers for playmaker Mesut Ozil, who doesn’t appear to fit into his plans. It remains to be seen whether any other club would be willing to match his £350,000-a-week pay packet, however.
Chelsea
Following the dismal 0-0 draw with Southampton, Maurizio Sarri hinted that he was unhappy with the forward options at his disposal. Neither Alvaro Morata nor Olivier Giroud have won the Italian over this season, while Eden Hazard does his best work on the left despite a successful recent spell as a false nine.
Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola confirmed the Blues’ interest in Callum Wilson last month, while Gonzalo Higuain is another reported target. Speculation over Hazard’s future looks set to continue, with the Belgian’s current deal due to expire in 18 months’ time.
Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enjoyed a tremendous start to life as Manchester United manager, but the Norwegian is unlikely to remain at the helm next season. The club may therefore opt against investing in the January transfer market, instead saving the funds for their next permanent boss.
Jose Mourinho was unhappy with the defensive options at his disposal, but it’s been reported that Solskjaer will only be allowed to sign players on loan this month. Diego Godin and Kostas Manolas are therefore unlikely to arrive at Old Trafford in the next few weeks.
Barcelona
Jeison Murillo has arrived on loan from Valencia to address a defensive injury crisis, but head coach Ernesto Valverde has intimated that the La Liga leaders won’t be pursuing further signings in January.
Philippe Coutinho has been out of the side, though, and he could be sold to raise funds if there was interest. Reports of a possible swap-deal with PSG involving Philippe Coutinho and Kylian Mbappe appear far-fetched, though.
Real Madrid
Madrid haven't spent big money for a few years, and there should also be cash left over from Cristiano Ronaldo's €105 million move to Juventus. Whether the club are willing to back Santiago Solari, who feels like a stopgap appointment, remains to be seen.
Ronaldo's goals are much missed and a forward to relieve the burden on a misfiring Karim Benzema should be a priority. Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric may again be the subject of transfer talk, having been strongly linked to Inter before the season began.
Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone splashed the cash in the last window, signing Thomas Lemar, Rodrigo, Nikola Kalinic and Gelson Martins to aid his team’s title push. But Atletico face a battle to hold on to World Cup-winning defender Lucas Hernandez, with Bayern Munich ready to trigger his release clause according to reports in Spain.
Replacing Lucas would be tough, and the advancing age of 32-year-old captain Diego Godin will be on Simeone's mind, as well as Diego Costa’s struggles in front of goal in 2018/19.
PSG
It's unclear whether there's any money available for Thomas Tuchel to spend in January, but the signing of Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting from Stoke last summer suggests that budgets have been tightened after years of lavish spending in the French capital.
Speculation will surround Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, while another midfielder will be needed if Adrien Rabiot gets his desired move away - Barcelona have made it clear that they are interested in the Frenchman. Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure is reportedly a target, but N’Golo Kante is now out of reach having signed a new deal at Chelsea.
Bayern Munich
It was somewhat surprising that Bayern didn’t seek to overhaul their squad last summer, and with six points to make up on Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, they may opt to make several signings this window.
Lucas Hernandez looks set to join the Bavarians from Atletico Madrid, a move which would strengthen the side’s back four. With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery set to depart at the end of the campaign, Bayern may also look to bring in another wide attacker as they prepare to reel in Dortmund.
Juventus
Nine points clear at the top of the Serie A table, Juventus have no need to strengthen domestically. The club’s overriding ambition is the Champions League, however, and a tough last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid may tempt Max Allegri into the market.
Having said that, it’s hard to see how Juve can realistically improve their starting XI in the middle of the season. The Italian champions have made fine use of the Bosman ruling in recent years – Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Dani Alves all moved to Turin for nothing – and could try to steal a march on their rivals for Aaron Ramsey’s signature.
Inter
Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti will be hoping for additions during the transfer window as his team target a top-four finish in Serie A and a push for the Europa League trophy.
Keeping club captain Mauro Icardi - previously linked with Real Madrid - is a must, but more firepower is needed to alleviate the heavy burden on the Argentine attacker's shoulders. They have also been linked with Ashley Young and Mateo Kovacic in recent weeks.
Milan
Gennaro Gattuso's side have been struggling for goals despite landing Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juve - the Argentine's winner in the recent 2-1 defeat of SPAL was his first strike since October. There’s been talk of a swap deal involving Higuain and Alvaro Morata, but it’s hard to work out whether Milan or Chelsea would be getting the better deal with that one.
Sevilla's out-of-favour Luis Muriel is another target, but the Milan hierarchy may opt to wait until Gattuso’s own future is resolved before splashing cash in the market.
