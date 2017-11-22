Winners and losers: Champions League matchday 5

You do wonder how long Rodgers’ ego can take this. Nobody expected Celtic to trouble PSG and they certainly didn’t, losing 7-1, but the manner of the defeat was still disappointing. While the Parisiens have enough talent to make anyone look foolish, Rodgers will be chastened by just how easy it was for them at times. It’s difficult for him. His domestic success in Scotland means little to anyone outside the country and these repeated floggings in full view reflect badly on a manager who likes to be talked about in a positive way. How many bruises can that ego take?