How to watch You Don't Know Where I'm From Dawg — stream Clint Dempsey doc from anywhere

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Five-part series chronicling Clint Dempsey's journey to Premier League and USMNT star

Clint Dempsey documentary
(Image credit: Paramount+)
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You Don't Know Where I'm From Dawg offers a close look into the life of Fulham and USMNT legend Clint Dempsey. Charting his journey from his Texas youth all the way to becoming one of the most recognisable American players of his generation.

You Don't Know Where I'm From Dawg: Streaming Info

The American certainly enjoyed some fine seasons in the Premier League with Fulham, scoring 12 goals in 2010–11 and 17 in 2011–12 for the Cottagers. For the United States, he also holds the joint record for most goals alongside Landon Donovan, netting 57 in 141 appearances for his country.

Watch You Don't Know Where I'm From Dawg on Paramount+

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