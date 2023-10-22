11 home wins in a row: Aston Villa making Villa Park a fortress under Unai Emery

Aston Villa have made their best start to a Premier League season for 25 years following their 11th consecutive win in the competition at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's side thrashed West Ham 4-1 on Sunday to move up to fifth place in the table with 19 points from their nine matches.

Douglas Luiz gave Villa the lead after half an hour and the Brazilian extended the home side's lead from the penalty spot six minutes into the second period.

Jarrod Bowen got West Ham back into the game five minutes later, but goals from Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey late on sealed a big win for Emery's side in Sunday's only Premier League game.

The 4-1 win was another impressive victory for Aston Villa and continues the team's impressive run at Villa Park in recent times.

Villa beat Everton 4-0 in their first home match of the Premier League season, before a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace and a 6-1 victory versus Brighton.

Sunday's 4-1 success makes it four wins a row at Villa Park in the Premier League this term and 11 in total, with Palace, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Fulham, Tottenham and Brighton all beaten consecutively at home towards the end of last season.

Villa are just two points behind top-of-the-table Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal after nine games.

And Emery's side will have a great chance of making it 12 Premier League wins in a row as they host promoted side Luton Town next Sunday.

That match comes after a trip to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

