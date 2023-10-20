Victor Osimhen to leave Napoli? Owner teases sale, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal target facing tricky talks

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen could leave Napoli, following owner Aurelio De Laurentiis hinting at a breakdown in contract talks.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the striker, with Napoli’s Serie A title defence already on shaky ground under new coach Rudi Garcia.

Osimhen was at the centre of a bizarre controversy last month when Napoli’s TikTok account published videos seemingly mocking him, resulting in threats of legal action against the club from the striker’s agent.

Osimhen has had an eventful start to 2023/24 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as the dust settled, the Nigerian picked up an injury while on international duty that is expected to rule him out for the next four to six weeks.

Osimhen’s future has been the subject of much speculation since he fired the Partenopei to their first Scudetto in 33 years last season, finishing as the Serie A top scorer with 26 goals.

The 24-year-old has a deal in Naples until June 2025, but De Laurentiis’ comments on Friday suggested that an extension is not imminent.

"I have never not been calm when it comes to Osimhen, but there are two sides with these things,” De Laurentiis said at a media conference.

Napoli won the Scudetto last season for the first time since 1990 (Image credit: CIRO FUSCO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“I remain the same; if his mood has changed, then there’s not much I can do about that.

“If things change after a handshake, that is disappointing, we take it into account, but life goes on.

“We have a great relationship with him, his contract runs to 2025, so there is time.”

Osimhen has scored six goals in eight Serie A games this season, but Napoli’s form has been patchy and they are fifth in the table, seven points behind leaders AC Milan.

Osimhen is valued at €120 million by Transfermarkt.

