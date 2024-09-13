Aaron Ramsdale reveals what Mikel Arteta told him after selling him in favour of David Raya

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed he parted from Arsenal on good terms following his move to Southampton.

The England goalkeeper, 26, has confirmed he has spoken to Mikel Arteta since leaving the Emirates Stadium – where he called home for three seasons. After losing his place to David Raya last season, Ramsdale took the decision to leave north London this summer, switching to the south coast on transfer deadline day.

But he is not bitter following his departure from the Gunners.

Ramsdale revealed in an interview with talkSPORT radio station that he has already been in touch with his former manager, holding no grudges despite Arteta’s ruthless decision.

“I only spoke to him (Arteta) last week,” said Ramsdale. “What he did for me in my time at Arsenal, I can only thank him for and he thanked me for my contribution as well, as a football club getting back into the Champions League, pushing for a trophy.

“Ultimately, as managers do, they have to make decisions that will upset people and he made that decision but we still speak. I'm looking forward to getting some games under my belt here and we have them in a few weeks' time, which will be a nice return.”

Aaron Ramsdale spent three years at Arsenal, the majority of as first-choice goalkeeper

Ramsdale only made six appearances last season but will be looking for more minutes at Southampton under Russell Martin.

The Saints have yet to pick up a point in the Premier League after three games, but Ramsdale did make his debut in the defeat at Brentford before the international break. Alex McCarthy had started the first two matches, but made a costly mistake in their 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

Despite that Ramsdale is expecting tough competition to nail down the number one spot from McCarthy and Gavin Bazunu.

“I think that comes with the territory of having one player in a position,” he added. “It’s down to me to deliver on the pitch, if I don’t then they will be pushing hard behind me.

“I already have a good relationship with them but they’ll be ready to push me but I’ll be ready to defend them off but ultimately it’s all about me and how I perform.”

