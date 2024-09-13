Aaron Ramsdale reveals what Mikel Arteta told him after selling him in favour of David Raya

By
published

Aaron Ramsdale was originally Arsenal’s No.1 after arriving at the club - but was restricted to just six league appearances last season

Southampton FC sign Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal FC on a permanent transfer, at the Staplewood Campus on August 29, 2024 in Southampton, England.
Aaron Ramsdale moved to Southampton from Arsenal on transfer deadline day (Image credit: Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed he parted from Arsenal on good terms following his move to Southampton.

The England goalkeeper, 26, has confirmed he has spoken to Mikel Arteta since leaving the Emirates Stadium – where he called home for three seasons. After losing his place to David Raya last season, Ramsdale took the decision to leave north London this summer, switching to the south coast on transfer deadline day.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.