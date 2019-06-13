Manchester United prepare stunning bid to hijack Antoine Griezmann’s Barcelona move

The France international announced last month that he would leave the La Liga club in the summer after five seasons in the capital, and Barca have been the favourites to sign him ever since.

Atleti chief Miguel Angel Gil Marin told Spanish broadcaster Movistar on Wednesday: “It’s crystal clear where he is going to play, I’ve known since March. At Barcelona.”

However, the Sun reports that United are set to come in with a last-gasp attempt to hijack the deal and take Griezmann to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are said to be willing to break their transfer record by paying £95 million for the striker, with stars like Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku heading for the exit.

United have been encouraged by Barca’s hesitation over making an approach, as well as the 28-year-old’s comments on Tuesday, when he said: "I don't know if I will stay in La Liga.”

However, the Premier League side’s inability to offer the World Cup winner Champions League football could be an issue.

In addition to the large transfer fee, United are wiling to meet Griezmann’s wage demands of around £450,000 per week, although they could face further competition from PSG.

