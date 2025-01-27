Are Bournemouth PROHIBITED from hosting European fixtures? Cherries face race to comply with UEFA rules, even if they qualify this season

Bournemouth are unbeaten in 11 games and fresh off the back of thrashing two rivals also in the hunt for European football.

Ranked at no.32 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, Andoni Iraola has carried the Cherries to seventh in the table, which last season, was enough to secure Conference League football for Chelsea. As it stands, the Premier League could well be awarded a fifth Champions League spot for coefficient, too – which is even better news for Bournemouth.

With the Seasiders firmly in the Europa League spots and looking up the table in such a scenario, anything could happen. Yet if Iraola and co. actually achieve the impossible dream, the continent's elite may not be booking flights to Dorset after all…

Bournemouth have a major obstacle to hurdle with UEFA ahead of potential European qualification

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has worked wonders at the Vitality Stadium (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Vitality Stadium, ranked at No.73 in FourFourTwo's list of the best football stadiums in Britain, has been Bournemouth's home since 1910. Comfortably the smallest ground in the top flight, with a capacity of under 12,000, the club have looked into departing the King's Park area in which they're based ever since their promotion to the Premier League in 2015/16.

Owner Bill Foley has outlined plans for a new home by 2027 – but Bournemouth may have to recamp for European fixtures next season, since the Vitality does not currently meet UEFA requirements.

Dean Court currently doesn't comply with UEFA regulation (Image credit: Adam Davy)

Dean Court – as it would have to be known as per UEFA's rule on stadium sponsorships – needs to be classified as a UEFA Category 4 ground to host a top-tier European competition match. Luckily, the capacity isn't the sticking point, otherwise they'd be in big trouble.

The ground's 11,307 seats exceed the 8,000 necessary to meet the regulations, as does the pitch size of 105x68m. There are, however, more stringent criteria, such as VIP areas, TV studio positioning, media accommodations and even the floodlighting.

The Vitality would have to be thoroughly assessed. Given that it hosts Premier League fixtures, it may not need any upgrading to fully comply with European regulations and sail through its checks – but right now, the club faces a hectic summer back-and-forthing with the governing body over bringing Bayerns and Barcelonas to Boscombe, in the event that the Iraola revolution continues on its current trajectory.

UEFA don't actually publish a list of Category 4 stadiums. They do, though, have a full list of infrastructure regulations that delves into forensic detail, from the number of flagpoles needed at the stadium (it's five, y'know), to needing 1,500 VIP seats at the ground (some 13 per cent of the entire ground).

Where would Bournemouth play, if they qualify for Europe?

St Mary's could be used to host fixtures for Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

The obvious answer is half an hour down the road. St Mary's is a UEFA Category 4 stadium, having hosted Southampton's Europa League jaunts in the past.

As the biggest ground in southeast England, though – and almost three times the size of the Vitality – Bournemouth may be hesitant to head to a venue that they may struggle to fill: they're aiming to double their own capacity in two years, so tripling it in mere months could be a stretch.

Not that any of the other alternatives are particularly closer: Madejski Stadium in Reading is an hour and a half away, Ashton Gate in Bristol two hours, and while Portsmouth's Fratton Park is 55 minutes by car, it means driving through Southampton to reach.

Would Bournemouth renovate or upgrade the Vitality Stadium in order to play in Europe?

The Vitality Stadium may just take small tweaks to comply (Image credit: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Similarly to Luton Town's post-promotion rigmarole around Kenilworth Road not being Premier League-ready, Bournemouth will likely work over the summer to make any necessary changes to the Vitality Stadium that the ground requires. It cost Luton around £10 million – though one would imagine that the Cherries aren't many miles away from UEFA compliance, given their status as a Prem regular over the past decade.

Plans for a full renovation of the old ground aren't underway as yet and cannot be sped up in time for next season. In a worst-case scenario though, Bournemouth may have to sacrifice some of their seated capacity of the current ground, in order to add more VIP seats, for example. It's not hard to imagine a new temporary room for the media or quick DIY fixes made to adjust dressing rooms, lighting or anything else that can be adjusted that easily.

The South Coasters plan to develop the stadium on the current site. The club's training ground is on the same site, with a new one planned down the road in Canford, near Poole. Major developments are in the works, regardless of European status.