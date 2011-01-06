Argentina v Portugal moved to Geneva
By app
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's friendly against Portugal scheduled for February 9 has been moved to Geneva from London, the Argentine Football Association said on Wednesday.
The match, which was to have taken place at Arsenal's Emirates stadium, would now be played at the Stade de Geneve, it said on its website.
The 30,000-capacity stadium was the scene of England's memorable 3-2 friendly win over Argentina in 2005.
