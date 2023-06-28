Arsenal announcement video for first summer signing LEAKED - revealing shirt number and reasons behind switch

The announcement video for the first Arsenal signing of the summer transfer window has been leaked on social media.

Speculation has intensified over the proposed £65m switch of Kai Havertz from Chelsea to Arsenal in the past week, and his move seems all but confirmed after being filmed in the Gunners' new shirt for the 2023/24 season.

Posing for the cameras, Havertz is seen sporting the No.29 shirt - the same number he wore at both Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea. The announcement video is set to the soundtrack of 'Keep On Moving' by The Hygrades, welcoming the German forward to the Emirates Stadium.

His first interview has also made its way onto the internet ahead of his official unveiling as an Arsenal player.

Havertz says in the video: "It's super exciting for me personally. I'm so glad to join this amazing club, this club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of big things. I'm now looking forward to meeting the players and the staff - it's going to be exciting.

"You can just see the family mentality that the team has on the pitch and I guess, you know, they have it off the pitch as well. That was one of the reasons why it was so hard to play against Arsenal.

"Obviously, there's so many talented players and there's big room to achieve big things as well."

The 24-year-old continues in the interview, explaining the reason behind selecting the same shirt number once more.

"I've had it now for some years, I chose it first when I became professional in Germany. Since then, it's always given me luck.

"When I became professional I took it because it has some history with my brother - we used to use it always when we played video games together. For me, it's the perfect number and I love to wear it."

Playing in the Champions League is certainly a factor in Havertz's decision to move across London, too, as he explains.

"I think the Champions League is a special tournament and I think every football player just loves to play there. I was fortunate to win the trophy and, for me, it was the best feeling I've ever had."

