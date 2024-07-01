Arsenal in for Euro 2024 star, with crazy hijack ON: report

By
published

Arsenal are looking to move for a Euro 2024 star and could make an audacious move

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on April 26, 2024 in London Colney, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing to move for a Euro 2024 star, in an audacious swoop.

The Gunners are yet to make a move in the transfer market so far this summer, with Mikel Arteta believed to want to improve the team in most positions. A new striker has long been touted, though a permanent partner for Declan Rice is needed, along with defensive cover for William Saliba and a backup in goal for David Raya. 

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 