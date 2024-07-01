Arsenal in for Euro 2024 star, with crazy hijack ON: report

Arsenal are preparing to move for a Euro 2024 star, in an audacious swoop.

The Gunners are yet to make a move in the transfer market so far this summer, with Mikel Arteta believed to want to improve the team in most positions. A new striker has long been touted, though a permanent partner for Declan Rice is needed, along with defensive cover for William Saliba and a backup in goal for David Raya.

Plenty of big names have been linked – but Arsenal may now be poised for a surprise move that wasn't on the table at the start of the summer, as they look to improve their squad.

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is yet to move in the market (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Gunners are “keeping a close eye on the situation” of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

“My understanding is that his preference remains Juventus,” Romano claims, adding that an agreement between Juve and Calafiori exists – but there's a difficulty in the move, following Bologna manager Thiago Motta moving to Turin.

VIDEO Why The USMNT Could Shock The 2024 Copa America

“Bologna [Calafiori's club] are making life difficult for Juve,“ Romano says. “He’s been scouted by Chelsea this year. Liverpool could also be one to watch, though at the moment, there is still nothing concrete happening there.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Arsenal are no doubt in the mix for Calafiori, it appears as if the defender's agreement with Juventus will mean that he's heading there – and a transfer fee is just a formality. FourFourTwo could see a scenario, however, where manager Mikel Arteta hijacks this deal, by using a fringe star of his own.

Riccardo Calafiori is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners' own Jakub Kiwior is wanted by a host of Serie A clubs 18 months after moving away from Spezia – and while it would take some manouevering, it's possible that Arsenal could move Kiwior on to Juve in order to clear the path for Calafiori.

Calafiori is worth €30 million, according to Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, Joshua Kimmich has been linked and Mikel Merino is on the radar. Two Arsenal academy graduates are said to be up for sale, as well.

Meanwhile Leandro Trossard's father has blasted Belgium boss, Domenico Tedesco, and Granit Xhaka is set for an Emirates return with Bayer Leverkusen this summer.