Arsenal could end up KEEPING Folarin Balogun – with a potential major opportunity for the forward

By Mark White
published

Arsenal were expected to sell Folarin Balogun… could they keep him after all, though?

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun controls the ball during the pre-season friendly match between 1. FC Nürnberg and Arsenal FC at Max-Morlock Stadion on July 13, 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany.
(Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Arsenal have put a £50 million price tag on Folarin Balogun and have been expected to sell him all transfer window… but could that be about to change?

The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their first and second choice No.9s respectively but on the eve of the season, an opportunity has presented itself. United States international Balogun, who tore up Ligue 1 with Reims last season, wants regular game time. 

And according to transfer guru Ben Jacobs, the 22-year-old has requested to sporting director Edu Gaspar to lower the asking price on his head – yet there may yet be an opening in the side.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Inglewood, California

Will Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta change his mind about selling Balogun? (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Ahead of Arsenal's final preseason clash with Monaco, Jesus has been ruled out with a knee injury. The north Londoners' official Twitter account tweeted that the Brazilian will "be assessed" in the coming days.

It was a knee injury that kept Jesus out of the side for four months last season. Though it's unknown how serious this latest setback actually is, if it is a similar length of time on the sidelines, the Gunners are going to head into the season without their best striker. 

That's where Balogun could potentially come in. Arsenal would have to pay heavily to replace Jesus, with a ready-made replacement having come through the academy. With clubs reluctant to meet the £50m valuation, holding onto the talent for another few months might actually make a sale more viable in January.

Unfortunately for Balogun, however, his lack of action in preseason – with a move expected up until now – has perhaps meant that this opportunity has come too late. 

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus during the MLS All-Star Game between Arsenal FC and MLS All-Stars at Audi Field on July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus may be facing a spell on the sidelines (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard who can all play up front, too.

Balogun is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €30m.

Staff Writer

Staff Writer 