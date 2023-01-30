Arsenal could receive transfer windfall – thanks to Tottenham

Arsenal could benefit from Tottenham making transfer moves – and receive a transfer windfall.

Both north London sides have been busy in the January window. Arsenal began by signing Leandro Trossard before bringing in Jakub Kiwior as defensive cover, while Tottenham Hotspur pipped Everton to the punch of signing Arnaut Danjuma on loan.

The pair are also eyeing another signing each before the window closes. While the Gunners are desperately trying to prise Moises Caicedo away from Brighton & Hove Albion, however, Spurs' pursuit of Pedro Porro could have a positive knock-on effect for their most bitter rivals.

Pedro Porro is thought to be close to signing for Tottenham (Image credit: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Porro's deal to the Premier League looked to be straightforward but has hit a couple of stumbling blocks, according (opens in new tab) to Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) – though Sporting are negotiating with the Lilywhites today to finalise the transfer. If all goes through, they could receive a reported £40 million.

As a replacement, the Portuguese side are said to be in advanced talks (opens in new tab) with former Hale End right-back Hector Bellerin, whose long career at the Emirates Stadium ended last summer when he joined Barcelona on a free transfer. Bellerin may be able to gift his former club a parting gift in the form of a sell-on fee, however.

Arsenal sporting director Edu negotiated 25% of any future sale from Barça (opens in new tab) – which at the time, flew under the radar given that the defender only signed a one-year deal with the club that he left as a teenager for England.

That means a quarter of the money that the Catalan club now receive for Bellerin – and it should be noted that a fee is likely, given that Sporting could be about to receive £40m from Tottenham – will end up in Arsenal's pockets, indirectly moving from one rival to another.

Arsenal favourite Hector Bellerin could help his former club land some cash (Image credit: Getty)

With the Premier League leaders currently around £10m short of Brighton's asking price for Caicedo, could Tottenham stump up some of the cash to help their foes' title bid?

With Bellerin valued at €15m on Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), Arsenal could expect to receive around £3m at most from Sporting sourcing a Porro replacement. Still, every little helps…

