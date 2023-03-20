Arsenal could yet pull out of Declan Rice deal, according to club cult hero
Arsenal have been linked extensively with Declan Rice – but according to one former player, they may not break the bank for him
Arsenal won't be paying over the odds for Declan Rice, according to one former star.
The north Londoners have been linked with a huge move for the West Ham United captain, with a figure as big as £100 million touted. Arsenal eight points clear at the top of the table, likely to qualify for the Champions League next season and will likely invest heavily in their squad this summer.
But despite more money being available to manager Mikel Arteta, one former Gunner says that the club won't be paying any more for Rice than what they believe him to be worth.
"I think Arsenal will never break the bank for a player that they do not think is worth it," former Arsenal star Eduardo da Silva told Betway (opens in new tab), when asked if he thought the Gunners could sign Rice this summer.
"For example, for Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal submitted an £80m bid for him, but Chelsea bid £100m. Clearly, Arsenal did not think the price tag was worth it."
The former Croatia international who spent three seasons in the Premier League hastened to add that should Arsenal spend nine figures on Rice, it would be so because they felt that the player was worthy of that fee.
"However, if they were going to spend £100m on Declan Rice, that must mean the club thinks that he is worthy of that value," he added. Despite thinking that the Gunners could spend a lot of money this summer, Eduardo added that it wouldn't be a "crazy" window for the club.
"They may sell some players and if they do, they will surely need to replace them," Eduardo said. "However, if Arsenal keep the same team next season, I don’t think they will go crazy in the transfer window. They may buy a young player and mould him to fit their ideologies, but we will have to wait and see."
Rice is valued at €80m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.