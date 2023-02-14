Arsenal make incredible approach for £50m Brazilian wonderkid: report

Arsenal have made an approach for another Brazilian wonderkid to bolster their attack.

The Gunners have had plenty of Brazilians in recent seasons, following former player Edu Gaspar joining the club as a technical director in 2019. Edu has been particularly influential in transfer business, as Arsenal look to South American stars.

Former Chelsea stars Willian and David Luiz joined the club along with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, defender Gabriel and young winger Marquinhos. The likes of Raphinha and Douglas Luiz have also been heavily linked with moves to north London – and now another Brazilian is on the radar.

Arsenal director Edu has brought in a few Brazilian stars since assuming his role (Image credit: Getty)

GOAL (opens in new tab) says that Edu has approached Vitor Roque's representatives in an attempt to lead the race for the highly-rated Atletico Paranaense youngster, who is also being tracked by the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Included in FFT's list of the most exciting teenagers in world football this year, Roque is a diminutive forward who has been compared to fellow wonderkid Endrick – and is expected to come to Europe sooner rather than later. A release clause of around £50 million may put off suitors, however.

With Real Madrid rumoured to have spent around £60m on Endrick (opens in new tab) – with the deal going through in 2024 – Roque's release clause feels relative. This is perhaps why Edu is laying the groundwork on this deal.

In signing Marquinhos and Martinelli while they were still relatively unknown gems, Arsenal managed to build relationships with the clubs and representatives to promise good development pathways and fair fees for players untested in the European game. Roque will be a much harder prospect to consider but Edu has previous in bringing exciting young stars from his homeland to England.

Vitor Roque could be Arsenal's most exciting coup from Brazil yet (Image credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Still just 17, the player can't actually move clubs until he turns 18.

Vitor Roque is valued at around €11m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

